Why pharma must trust the science of behaviour

A nudge and a think

So how should pharma proceed? “If we’re to truly embrace behaviour change, we need to start by looking at beliefs and motivations,” said Louise Sharp, Founder and Managing Director, Makara Health Communications. “For a change to be sustained we need to consider ‘towards’ and ‘away from’ motivators. Using the example of a new health regime, improving overall health, boosting mood and living longer would all be classed as ‘towards’ motivators. Spending time away from a computer and working fewer hours could be considered ‘away from’ motivators. The problem is that we’re moving away from things that are habitual, easy and familiar. The motivation we feel when we first start making a change often isn’t enough. We need to develop strategies to maintain motivation over time. Evidence suggests it takes between 21 and 66 days to change a habit, so the motivation to keep going is the key factor. We need to regularly remind ourselves why we are making the change and truly believe in it.”

When programmes aim to change behaviour without addressing the underlying beliefs of that behaviour, they are bound for failure, said Louise. “We behave in certain ways because it supports something that we believe or need. Look at what happens when we seek comfort; some might turn to a good book, others might choose cake. If your choice of comfort is cake but your desired change is for a healthier diet, you need to replace the cake with something that will be just as comforting, otherwise the ingrained habit of eating cake may be too strong a pull.”

One area of behavioural science that can be readily transferred into the healthcare arena is nudge theory. “Nudge theory focuses on highlighting the importance of something without imposing rules or bans,” said Louise. “Nudging breaks down behaviour change into small, incremental, specific and achievable goals, making the change easier to achieve. For pharma, developing disease awareness campaigns, patient support programmes and public health initiatives with nudge theory in mind can offer an effective approach.”

Follow the evidence

Once again, such programmes rely on deep insight right from the start. “The fundamentals of behaviour change theory require us to understand our audience’s current behaviour – what is it, where does it occur and who is involved? – and identify exactly what needs to change,” said Sarah Savage, Director, Pharma & Life Sciences, Pegasus.

“We use the COM-B model which states that capability, opportunity and motivation influence behaviour. For behaviour change to take place, any barriers in these categories need to be understood and addressed. COM-B allows us to capture a holistic view of the behaviour of patients and healthcare professionals; it looks at the full ecosystem of target behaviours that are needed to achieve a given outcome, and then identifies the key barriers from which we can build HCP or patient-facing campaigns and programmes.