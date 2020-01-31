Will biosimilars ever catch on in the US?

Although the cost of branded drugs in the US tends to be much higher than in the rest of the world, there is a compensatory steep drop in price once market exclusivity ends. Thus in the US we see generic drug prices often reduced by as much as 90% or more, with uptake then rising accordingly. Nine out of ten drugs sold in America are generic.

It’s not a perfect system. Sometimes prices fall so low manufacturers lose interest. For example, a shortage of the cancer drug vincristine occurred recently when Teva stopped making it and then subsequently the sole remaining manufacturer, Pfizer, had a distribution delay.

But for the most part, the feast-and-famine cycle of the US market has been viewed as a success. In the early days of the Trump administration, then-FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb made a point of clearing the way for even faster and more generic approvals, again with some apparent success.

Fiscal year 2019 saw the agency approve 1,171 generics, breaking its record of 971 the previous year, according to the FDA. First-to-market generics included medicines for opioid overdose, pulmonary arterial hypertension, breast cancer, seizures, depression and various infections. Generics saved the US healthcare system an estimated $293bn in 2018.

A decade ago, policymakers tried to use generics as an exemplar for fostering competition in the biologics market. The Biologic Price Competition and Innovation (BPCI) Act sought to turn biosimilars into the ‘generics’ of costly biologics.

That didn’t happen. Although to date the FDA has approved 25 biosimilars, only a handful have made it to market, and the level of price competition they have engendered has been negligible. They are viewed more as ‘me too’ drugs rather than as just-as-good alternatives to branded products.

In the US, biosimilars face a complex web of barriers: red tape, dubious litigation, anti- competitive contracting, fearmongering, and patient and practitioner misunderstanding – while in the rest of the world they are surging forward with great success.