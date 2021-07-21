The Chronicles of Pharma: a creative review of pharma’s journey to omnichannel

In his 1961 book, ‘An Experiment in Criticism’, CS Lewis argued that the quality of literature should be measured not by how it’s written, but by how it’s read.

The same principle translates to health communications: creative campaigns are best judged by the actions they inspire among target audiences.

Artistic merit – however impressive – won’t save lives on its own. Fundamentally, behaviour change is the only metric that matters in health communications. And, according to An Experiment in Criticism, if we want to create experiences that achieve it, we must first learn to see ‘through the eyes of others’.

The musings of CS Lewis provide a useful reference point when reviewing pharma’s approach to customer communications. The question is simple: if audience perspective is everything, do pharma companies really view the world through the eyes of their customers when they’re designing communications strategies?

Perhaps not enough. And though many strive to put the customer ‘at the centre’, a continued reliance on traditional practices too often forces them to think product-first, solution-first or – most common of all in the digital age – channel- first. It’s the wrong place to start.

Everyone knows the approach is misguided, but changing direction is hard: 40 years of industry muscle memory is difficult to wipe overnight.

Unfortunately, in an evolved marketplace, yesterday’s practices rarely translate into the type of communications customers want and expect today. If companies are to reach the Narnia of omnichannel communications, they must learn from CS Lewis and let audiences co-author their communications strategies by narrating the story from the beginning.

Now for the plot twist. The pandemic rescued pharma from the inertia holding back transformation of its go-to-market (GTM) model – forcing companies to release the handbrake and embrace ‘new’ ways of engaging audiences.

Digital was, of course, a feature of GTM strategies long before COVID-19, but lockdown forced everyone to go virtual en masse, at speed and scale. They did it. But the all-out approach exposed the thin veneer of customer-centricity in pharma – with many rushing to digital solutions without sufficiently understanding their customers’ world.

The results have been mixed. Research published earlier this year revealed that doctors have been disappointed with pharma’s digital efforts during the pandemic. The Indegene study showed physicians have been unhappy with pharma’s digital interactions across all media, with dissatisfaction rates as high as 50% in some digital channels.

But headline figures can be deceptive – the reality is much more nuanced. For example, longitudinal research from Across Health’s Navigator365 shows that EU5 specialists have seen an improvement in pharma’s digital content over the past year – though only one in five have noticed significant advancement. Similarly, the perceived importance of pharma’s digital content – and healthcare professionals’ (HCPs) satisfaction with it – has also increased in the last year: 62% of EU5 specialists think digital offerings from pharma are important (up by 14% from 2019), while 42% are satisfied with what they’re receiving (up by 29%).

However, more than half think ‘only some’ pharma companies provide relevant digital content. Clearly, there’s work to be done. The appetite for digital among HCPs is unequivocal – for both promotional engagement and medical education. For example, Navigator365 shows that 67% of EU5 specialists want digital to feature in their medical education, with almost half (47%) favouring a mix of online and face-to-face (F2F) interaction.