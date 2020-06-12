After industry lobbying, UK agrees to top up Biomedical Catalyst

The UK government is making another £30m in grant funding available to biotechs through the Biomedical Catalyst, which provides important start-up funding to innovative companies.

There had been concerns that the funding might be suspended in light of the economic fallout from ongoing COVID-19 crisis, although Chancellor Rishi Sunak did say the intention was to refill the Catalyst in his March budget statement.

In a webinar yesterday, Innovate UK’s chief executive Ian Campbell confirmed that the scheme would continue. The webinar was hosted by the BioIndustry Association (BIA), which has persistently lobbied for the scheme to be maintained.

Last year, an analysis by research firm IPSOS Mori suggested that the R&D funding programme – a partnership between Innovate UK and the Medical Research Council (MRC) – generates £4.72 for every £1 invested by the government.

The study also found that companies backed by the Catalyst increased their R&D investment by 93%, helping the government reach its target of raising UK R&D investment to at least 2.4% of GDP by 2027, and also increased employment by 11-15% over three to five years – equivalent to 330 jobs.

The Catalyst has been running since 2012 and is designed to assist companies in translating R&D efforts into commercial products, which are often not yet in a position to seek venture capital backing. To date, it has been a source of much-needed investment for around 150 UK companies.

The last £100m allocation came in 2016, with that amount fully committed, so the new tranche means additional projects can now be funded.

News of the award comes after a 40% decline in biotech funding in 2019, although that was a fall from a record £2.2bn in fundraising in 2018 and the trend overall has been steadily upward in recent years.

“The Biomedical Catalyst has provided entrepreneurs and SMEs access to crucial capital to grow and scale, and its light bureaucracy approach means innovators can focus on business development, not red tape,” commented Steve Bates, BIA’s chief executive.

“COVID-19 has thrown the importance of a vibrant and strong UK life sciences sector into sharp focus,” he added.

“The Biomedical Catalyst is a key part of the Government’s efforts to ensure the UK is resilient to future threats to public health, as well as supporting the development of new life-changing medical treatments, diagnostics and devices, and building an innovation-led economy for our future prosperity.”