AstraZeneca chooses Ireland for $360m manufacturing site

UK-based AstraZeneca (AZ) is to invest $360m in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Dublin to ‘meet the needs of the company’s new medicines pipeline with speed and agility’.

The facility will produce active pharmaceutical ingredients for small molecules to ensure AZ’s global supply network is “fit for future growth”, said the company.

“I warmly welcome today’s announcement from AstraZeneca that it is to establish its first ever manufacturing facility in Ireland,” said Irish Taoiseach, Micheál Martin. “This $360 million investment represents a significant commitment to Ireland and will see 100 jobs being created. In choosing Ireland as the location for its new next-generation active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing facility, AstraZeneca joins the very strong and successful network of global life sciences companies we have in Ireland.”

Pam Cheng, head of global operations and IT at AstraZeneca, said: “The future manufacturing of APIs for our medicines includes compounds with highly complex synthesis, requiring next-generation technologies and capabilities that can respond quickly and nimbly to rapidly-changing clinical and commercial needs. This significant investment will ensure the AstraZeneca supply network is fit for the future.”

AZ’s investment programme generally aims to reduce commercialisation lead times and costs as well as introduce more sustainable manufacturing processes, which will contribute to the company’s Ambition Zero Carbon programme.

The manufacturing plant project – developed with the support and collaboration of Ireland’s investment agency, IDA Ireland – will be located at the Alexion Campus in College Park, Dublin. AstraZeneca completed its $39bn takeover of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in late July, significantly bolstering its presence in rare diseases.

The new facility will bring employees from Alexion and AstraZeneca together on one campus, “supporting collaboration and innovation, and establishing College Park, Dublin as a strategic supply location”, said AZ.

The news also comes just weeks after the company reached a settlement with the European Commission ending the legal battle around the supply of its COVID-19 vaccine.