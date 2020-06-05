AstraZeneca forges agreements for equal access to COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca (AZ) has provided an update on its pledge to ensure equal access to the University of Oxford’s COVID-19 vaccine as it reaches a number of new agreements.

This include a $750m deal with the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) and Gavi the Vaccine Alliance to support the manufacturing, procurement and distribution of 300 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, with delivery due to begin by the end of 2020.

This agreement with CEPI and Gavi is also the first advanced market commitment made through the ‘Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator’, an initiative co-chaired by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the World Health Organization (WHO).

CEPI is set to take the lead on development and manufacturing, while Gavi will lead the procurement within the global mechanism.

“AstraZeneca is admirably committed to equitable global access for this vaccine, and this partnership demonstrates how the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility will bring the private, public and third sectors together to make COVID-19 vaccines available to those who need them most, for the benefit of all,” said Richard Hatchett, chief executive officer at CEPI.

AZ has also forged a licensing agreement with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to provide one billion doses of the vaccine for low and middle-income countries, with a commitment to provide 400 million of those before the end of the year.

“We are working tirelessly to honour our commitment to ensure broad and equitable access to Oxford’s vaccine across the globe and at no profit,” said Pascal Soriot, chief executive officer at AZ.

“Today marks an important step in helping us supply hundreds of millions of people around the world, including to those in countries with the lowest means,” he added.

These agreements signal AZ’s commitment to supply doses of the vaccine, if it proves to be successful against the virus, to low and middle-income countries, instead of only to the wealthy countries of the US and the UK.

It follows AZ’s recent agreement to supply 400 million doses of a recombinant adenovirus vaccine currently being developed by Oxford University to the US and the UK.

Researchers at Oxford University have already initiated a pivotal phase 2/3 trials of the vaccine, now known as AZD1222, in approximately 10,000 healthy adult volunteers, with more late-stage trials also due to begin across the globe.