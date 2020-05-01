AstraZeneca partners with Oxford University on UK’s lead coronavirus vaccine

UK drugmaker AstraZeneca has agreed to help develop and manufacture Oxford University’s much-anticipated coronavirus vaccine, which started human testing a week ago.

The university said the alliance will shorten the time to allow vaccination around the world, assuming the COVID-19 vaccine candidate proves to be effective in the phase 1/2 trials.

It is widely acknowledged that large-scale immunisation against the coronavirus is needed to allow life to return to some degree of normality. Oxford’s ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 candidate is one of several candidates already in clinical testing, with dozens more in preclinical development.

Final terms will be agreed in the coming weeks but the partnership will kick off straightaway, said the university, and AZ has pledged to make the vaccine at cost for the duration of the pandemic, and provide it free to developing countries.

The partnership is the first to be formed since the UK government launched its taskforce to find, test and deliver a new coronavirus vaccine a couple of weeks ago.

“As COVID-19 continues its grip on the world, the need for a vaccine to defeat the virus is urgent,” said Pascal Soriot, AZ’s chief executive.

“Our hope is that, by joining forces, we can accelerate the globalisation of a vaccine to combat the virus and protect people from the deadliest pandemic in a generation.”

The first data from the trial of ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 is due in June, but it is likely to be at least a year before the vaccine could be ready for large-scale use.

At a stroke, the move puts AZ at the forefront of the pharma industry’s efforts to develop a vaccine against SARs-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19 disease, along with the likes of Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline, Moderna , Inovio and China’s CanSino Biologics.

The agreement also points to a longer-term alliance between AZ and the university, with Oxford’s Prof Sir John Bell suggesting that the two partners “will be a major force in the struggle against pandemics for many years to come”.

The partnership aims to increase manufacturing capacity for the vaccine by tens of millions of doses by the end of the year, adding to the 40m doses that the Serum In­sti­tute of In­dia (SIA) promised to start making at the end of May to get a jump start on production.

SIA has started commissioning a new plant – with an at-risk investment of around $65m to $80m – that chief executive Adar Poonwalla says will be able to produce the vaccine at a rate of half a million doses per day.

Soriot told the BBC Today programme that the partnership is a risk but a necessary one, as the death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise.

He said AZ would be ramping up its own manufacturing capacity, but also farming out some production to contract manufacturers and other drugmakers over the next few months.