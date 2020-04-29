AstraZeneca sees sales boost from COVID-19 stockpiling

Like many of its peers, AstraZeneca has had a strong start to the year, with sales lifted by stockpiling of medicines as the coronavirus pandemic enters its fifth month.

The UK-headquartered drugmaker has also followed many of its compatriots by warning that the outlook for the remainder of the year remains uncertain as a result of COVID-19.

It said short-term inventory increases boosted first-quarter sales by a “low-to-mid single-digit percentage” that is expected to reverse in the coming months, although AZ maintained its sales and earning guidance for the whole year.

It cautioned, however, that guidance assumes that the global impact of COVID-19 only “lasts for several more months”.

All told, AZ reported a 15% increase in product sales to $6.3bn, driven once again by its trio of cancer drugs – PD-L1 immunotherapy Imfinzi (durvalumab), targeted therapy Tagrisso for lung cancer and PARP inhibitor Lynparza (olaparib) for ovarian, breast and pancreatic cancer.

Collectively, cancer drug sales grew by a third to $2.52bn. Tagrisso consolidated its position as AZ’s biggest product with a 56% sales hike to $982m, thanks to increased uptake in first-line treatment of EGFR-positive non-small cell lung cancer.

Meanwhile, Imfinzi climbed 58% to $462m – helped by increased use as maintenance therapy for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) – and Lynparza was up 67% to $397m, accelerating following a new approval in pancreatic cancer in the US and three other countries.

There was also a massive 202% increase for BTK inhibitor Calquence (acalabrutinib), which has been approved for chronic lymphocytic leukaemia (CLL) but is also being tested as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in the phase 2 CALAVI trial.

Chief executive Pascal Soriot said he “could not be prouder” of AZ’s response to the pandemic, which also includes the donation of nine million face masks, and its participation in the UK government testing effort with a testing site partnered with GlaxoSmithKline and Cambridge University.

The company is also testing its diabetes drug Farxiga (dapagliflozin) in the DARE-19 trial to see if it can protect against organ damaged in severe coronavirus infection and is working on monoclonal antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

Enhertu starts well

There’s a lot of interest in the early performance of AZ’s new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) Enhertu (trastuzumab deruxtecan) for HER2-positive breast cancer, which has been tipped as a future multibillion-dollar blockbuster.

Sales of that drug are recorded by partner Daiichi-Sankyo, which has just revealed that the drug made $30m in sales in the first three months of the year following its FDA approval in December.

Enhertu is one of a crop of new HER2-targeting drugs that aim to challenge Roche’s long-dominant position in HER2-positive breast cancer with its trifecta of Herceptin (trastuzumab), Perjeta (pertuzumab) and Kadcyla (trastuzumab emtansine).