Avenir Global moves four UK agencies into new office space in London

Avenir Global has announced that it is moving four of its UK agencies into one office, based at Riverside House in the Bankside area of London.

The office space, which officially opened on 17 May, is operating at a reduce capacity at the moment to ensure that it is COVID-19 secure. It will house four of Avenir's leading UK brands – AXON, Cherry, Hanover and Madano.

Avenir had planned the move prior to the pandemic, although the delay enabled its teams to contribute ideas for the workspace design.

The design is focused on ‘maximum’ flexibility to enable hybrid working for employees who are splitting their time between office, home and client locations.

The office space was also designed with sustainability as a key priority, Avenir added in a statement, with the use of environmentally responsible suppliers and low impact resources throughout the process.

“We believe strongly in the role of the office as a place to collaborate, share experience and learn from each other,” said Ralph Sutton, international managing partner, Avenir Global.

“Bringing all our people together into one location, supported by the latest technology, will help us create a home in which each brand can thrive, maintaining its own distinct culture, while having the opportunity to partner with the other brands where that adds value to our clients. The space also allows us to plan for future growth,” he added.

Montreal, Canada-headquartered Avenir is the holding company behind a range of specialist communications firms. It has over 1,000 staff and offices in 23 locations across Canada, the US, Europe and the Middle East, ranking among the top 15 largest communications firms globally.