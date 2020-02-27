AXON recognised for ‘excellence in wellbeing’ by Great Place to Work

Healthcare communications company AXON has been recognised by Great Place to Work for 'Excellence in Wellbeing' for the second consecutive year.

The recognition is based on employee responses to questions related to six dimensions that drive a culture of employee wellbeing. That includes work environment, mental and physical health, financial security, interpersonal relationships, work-life balance and fulfilment at work.

Great Place to Work UK is a consultancy specialising in workplace culture, and which runs the ‘Wellbeing Programme’. The programme enables organisations to assess their workplace wellbeing culture and earn an official recognition for ‘Excellence in Wellbeing’.

The ‘Excellence in Wellbeing’ award is the latest AXON has received in a series of awards from Great Place to Work. It has previously been recognised as one of the ‘Best Workplaces’ in the UK and ‘Best Workplaces for Women’.

“Wellbeing is a core focus at AXON, and we continue to grow and adapt our specific wellbeing programme based on our team’s needs and input,” said Elisabeth Mozel-Jury, director and lead of AXON’s Wellbeing programme.

“We are extremely proud to be recognised for Excellence in Wellbeing for many reasons, but most importantly because it is based on the direct input and perceptions of our staff.

“This award represents a tangible measure of how our efforts are tracking against what staff are looking for, and affirms that our initiatives and benefits are positively contributing to the wellbeing of employees,” she added.