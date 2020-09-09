Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

AZ pauses COVID-19 vaccine study after participant falls ill

Serious adverse event puts clinical programme on hold

AstraZeneca has put the clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine on hold after reporting that a participant who received the candidate experienced severe side-effects.

The phase 3 study testing the COVID-19 vaccine candidate was being undertaken at a number of sites across the US, but has now been put on hold after a suspected serious adverse reaction in a participant in the UK-based study.

AZ said in a statement that it has placed the study on hold, although the specific details of the reaction were not immediately known according to an individual familiar with the matter.

According to an AZ spokesperson, the clinical hold was “a routine action which has to happen whenever there is a potentially unexplained illness in one of the trials, while it is investigated, ensuring we maintain the integrity of the trials”.

Although the details were not revealed as to the nature of the adverse reaction, the participant is expected to recover.

A phase 1/2 study of AZ’s candidate, which it is co-developing with Oxford University, demonstrated positive results against SARS-CoV-2, the virus which causes COVID-19.

The results, published in The Lancet in July, showed that the vaccine produced a robust immune response against the virus in all participants in the study.

In this early study, the vaccine appeared safe to use, although side effects were common among participants, including mild-to-moderate headache and fever.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

9th September 2020

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

Communiqué Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Attigo (part of the Mednet Group)

Inclusion drives innovation. Attigo, a social enterprise, helps pharma and the socially conscious business shape the future by engaging with...

Latest intelligence

Reflections of a Fireside Chat from the World Orphan Drug Congress 2020
Hear from Trish Shepherd COO, Patient & Brand Communications, OPEN Health...
OPEN Health has been awarded a Bronze Medal by EcoVadis
...
In the precision medicine era, the line between products and services is blurred
Precision and personalised medicines are more than products, they are services in their own right. So, how should pharma approach this uncharted territory to ensure targeted therapies work for patients?...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia