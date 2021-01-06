Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

AZ/Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine wins emergency approval in India

In June 2020, AZ signed a licensing deal with the Serum Institute for the vaccine

The Serum Institute of India has granted AstraZeneca/Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine an emergency use authorisation (EUA).

Following this approval, the Serum Institute of India – one of the world’s largest vaccine manufacturers – will begin to manufacture and supply the vaccine to the Indian government.

In June 2020, the Serum Institute signed a licensing deal with AZ to provide one billion doses of the vaccine to low- and middle-income countries.

This is of particular importance as the deal will allow for vaccination programmes in countries around the world to gain an adequate number of doses for their citizens.

Yesterday, Reuters reported that India is planning to roll out its COVID-19 vaccination programme by next week, with the government aiming to vaccinate 300 million people by July.

India’s federal health secretary said on Tuesday that 29,000 cold storage facilities across the country have been prepped, with large-scale ‘vaccination dry-runs’ having already been conducted in 125 districts.

"The emergency licensure in India marks an important milestone for all of us. The regulatory decisions are welcoming and encouraging towards ensuring equitable access to a safe, immunogenic, and affordable vaccine for millions of people worldwide,” said Adar Poonawalla, chief executive officer of the Serum Insistute.

“The pandemic of 2020, however devastating, brought public and private institutions, health authorities, governments of various countries, and most importantly the global communities together to pose a resilient front against the virus. That said, we would like to thank all the stakeholders at various levels who have continually supported and motivated us to fortify our commitment of health for all,” he added.

In a statement AZ said that is working towards building manufacturing capacity for up to three billion doses of its Oxford University-partnered vaccine globally in 2021, on a rolling basis.

The vaccine, unlike mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidates from Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, can be stored, transported and handled at standard refrigerator temperatures (+2°-+8° C) for at least six months.

The AZ/Oxford vaccine has now been granted emergency authorisation in a range of countries including Argentina, Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Mexico and Morocco.

The vaccine has also received temporary authorisation in the UK for emergency supply, with the first people being dosed with the vaccine in the UK on Monday.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

6th January 2021

From: Regulatory

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

PMEA Awards 2020

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Havas Life Medicom

We’re a specialist-led, unified communications agency delivering connected healthcare communications, informed through fresh insights, smart thinking and inspired ideas. Our...

Latest intelligence

AI healthcare
Three ways AI will change healthcare in the next decade
Looking forward, there is no doubt that AI will continue to take centre stage in global healthcare initiatives...
Why Don't More People Want to Change the World?
Healthcare is critical. But healthcare will never be fixed to a point where we can say that it's done. Instead, it's about looking at things in new ways, exploring new...
Patient Truth is Out There
Patient centricity, patient focus, patients first – words that are on everyone’s lips these days. But what do they really mean? Where does the patient voice fit in? And what...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia