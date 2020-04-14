AZ’s Tagrisso’s aces adjuvant trial in lung cancer

AstraZeneca’s resurgence in oncology looks set to continue after it halted a trial of Tagrisso in early-stage EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) because the drug was working so well.

The ADAURA trial was investigating the use of EGFR inhibitor Tagrisso (osimertinib) used as an adjuvant treatment – in other worlds in patients whose tumours had been removed surgically to prevent recurrence of the cancer.

Tagrisso is the first drug in the EGFR inhibitor class to show that it can help prevent NSCLC returning when used in this way. After ending the study early, AZ says it is now preparing for regulatory filings that – if approved – could extend the use of its best-selling oncology drug even further.

AZ hasn’t revealed the numbers from the trial yet, but said in a statement that Tagrisso had a “statistically significant and clinically meaningful benefit” compared to placebo on disease-free survival, the main outcome measure in the study.

The study will be unblinded but will continue to see if the difference between Tagrisso and placebo extends to overall survival, generally considered the most robust outcome measure in cancer trials.

AZ’s head of oncology José Baselga said the results are “unprecedented”, adding that “for the first time an EGFR-targeted medicine can now provide the hope of a cure”.

Tagrisso has already been growing strongly thanks to its increased use as a first-line treatment for EGFR-mutated NSCLC, displacing earlier-generation EGFR inhibitors like AZ’s own Iressa (gefitinib) and Roche’s Tarceva (erlotinib).

In the FLAURA trial Tagrisso was shown to improve overall survival compared to the older drugs, strengthening its label in the face of increased competition from new class entrants such as Pfizer’s Vizimpro (dacomitinib).

Sales of Tagrisso are already rising fast – up 71% to almost $3.2bn last year thanks to greater first-line use – and approval for adjuvant use could accelerate that growth.

Tens of thousands of new patients could be eligible for treatment with the drug – for three years if the protocol of ADAURO translates to the approved label – and that could open up a market segment potentially worth billions of dollars in its own right, according to analysts.

Much would depend on whether AZ can persuade doctors to ramp up the use of EGFR testing to identify eligible early-stage NSCLC patients.

Looking down the line, AZ is also testing Tagrisso in the LAURA trial involving patients with locally advanced cancers that can’t be remove surgically, and in combination with chemotherapy in metastatic disease in the FLAURA2 study.

It also has two trials looking at the drug in combination with other therapies – SAVANNAH and ORCHARD – to see if that can overcome the development of resistance, which is a common problem with targeted cancer drugs.