Bedrock Group rebrands as Resonant Group

Medical communications organisation Bedrock Group has announced that it will rebrand as Resonant Group, ten years after it was originally founded.

The rebrand reflects a new direction for the organisation as part of its growth plans and ambition to add other disciplines and services to its roster.

Currently, the group includes Origins Insights – a health insights agency – and Bedrock Healthcare Communications, which has a ‘forward-thinking, audience-centred, creative approach to medical communications’.

Both Origins Insights and Bedrock Healthcare Communications will keep their company names and identities, becoming the first two companies within the Resonant Group.

“Over the past decade, our business has developed significantly to serve the increasingly complex pharmaceutical and biotech industry. Rebranding as Resonant Group reflects our objective to provide the best, most impactful communication solutions for tomorrow’s world,” said David Youds (pictured above), founder and chief executive officer of Resonant Group.

“There’s never been a better time to be an independent agency group. Free of the constraints which bind so many network agencies, we are perfectly placed to evolve and enhance services, with client experience front of mind,” he added.