Best practice in UK diabetes care recognised at prestigious national awards

The Quality in Care Diabetes team and Sanofi were delighted to hold a hybrid awards ceremony on Thursday 14 October, giving those who were unable to travel an opportunity to watch the live awards online.
QiC Diabetes recognises initiatives that improve the quality of life for people living with diabetes, as judged by the NHS, patients and industry.
The 2021 QiC Diabetes Awards also saw Diabetes 101 win both Diabetes Collaborative Project of the Year and the Unsung Hero Awards, with Dr Philip Newland-Jones being recognised as Diabetes Professional of the Year.
This year QiC Diabetes is proud to once again work with NHS Wales and NHS England who gave their support to the third NHS Wales Outstanding Contribution for Services in Diabetes which went to Chris Cottrell-Morgan and the fifth NHS England Outstanding Contribution Award for Services in Diabetes, which went to Dr Shivani Misra.
Debbie Woods, Head of Medical General Medicines Sanofi UK & Ireland said: “Sanofi continues to be committed to the care for people with diabetes and we are proud to support Quality in Care Diabetes again in 2021. These awards provide a great opportunity for the inspirational work done across the country, often unrecognised on a regional or national level, to be shared and for us to show how much we value those individuals, teams, Trusts and partnerships who strive to improve the quality of care and support provided to their patients with diabetes.
"These awards are an important stage for great practice to be disseminated to a wider audience and act as a trigger for service improvement or an inspiration for new projects which lead to innovative improvement in outcome, safety or experience for all patients with diabetes. We look forward to seeing the winning projects and helping to disseminate them more widely for the ultimate benefit of people with diabetes and their families/carers,” she added.
Full list of winners:
1. Diabetes Collaborative Project of the Year
Diabetes 101: creating a community from a crisis
By Diabetes 101
2. Type 1 Specialist Service
DigiBete App
By DigiBete and Leeds Children's Hospital Diabetes Team
3. Diabetes Education Programmes – People with Diabetes
The DESMOND programme and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic
By Leicester Diabetes Centre
4. Equality, Diversity and Health Equalities - Reducing Variation of Care and Outcomes Particularly as it relates to Socioeconomic, Cultural or Racial Determinants
An evaluation of group educational sessions for people with type 2 diabetes on insulin amongst black, asian and other ethnic minority communities
By London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust
5. Diabetes Education Programmes – Healthcare Professionals
Delivering online competency-based training for the CamAPS FX hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery system
By Cambridge Diabetes Education Programme (CDEP)
AND
Providing structured education programmes virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic
By York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
6. Patient Care Pathway, Secondary and Community
Diabetes digital monitoring: building back better to support nursing teams, reduce healthcare inequalities & empower patients
By University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust
7. Mind and Body Healthy Together - Emotional Wellbeing Programmes for People with Diabetes
There was no winner in this category.
Commended was awarded to:
Keeping young people connected during COVID-19: Adapting the Tree of Life group to run online
By University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
8. Insulin Safety Week Excellence AwardSt Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
9. Hypo Awareness Week Excellence Award
Virgincare - North East Hants, Farnham and Surrey Health
10. NHS England Outstanding Contribution Award for Services in Diabetes
Dr Shivani Mishra
11. NHS Wales Outstanding Contribution Award for Services in Diabetes
Chris Cottrell-Morgan
12. Judges’ Special Award
The National Diabetes COVID-19 Response Group Collaborative
By The National Diabetes COVID-19 Response Group
13. Unsung Hero Award
Diabetes 101: creating a community from a crisis
By Diabetes 101
14. Diabetes Healthcare Professional of Year
Dr Philip Newland-Jones
17. Outstanding Educator in Diabetes
Sally Woolgar
AND
Dr Rebecca Thomas
18. The People’s Award
Chris Bright
For a full list of all the winners, as well as highly commended and finalist entries to the 2020 QiC Diabetes Awards, please visit www.qualityincare.org/diabetes
No results were found
Founded in 201, Market Access Transformation (MAT) specializes in developing agile technology platforms that enable the healthcare community to exchange...