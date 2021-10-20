Best practice in UK diabetes care recognised at prestigious national awards

The Quality in Care Diabetes team and Sanofi were delighted to hold a hybrid awards ceremony on Thursday 14 October, giving those who were unable to travel an opportunity to watch the live awards online.

QiC Diabetes recognises initiatives that improve the quality of life for people living with diabetes, as judged by the NHS, patients and industry.

The 2021 QiC Diabetes Awards also saw Diabetes 101 win both Diabetes Collaborative Project of the Year and the Unsung Hero Awards, with Dr Philip Newland-Jones being recognised as Diabetes Professional of the Year.

This year QiC Diabetes is proud to once again work with NHS Wales and NHS England who gave their support to the third NHS Wales Outstanding Contribution for Services in Diabetes which went to Chris Cottrell-Morgan and the fifth NHS England Outstanding Contribution Award for Services in Diabetes, which went to Dr Shivani Misra.

Debbie Woods, Head of Medical General Medicines Sanofi UK & Ireland said: “Sanofi continues to be committed to the care for people with diabetes and we are proud to support Quality in Care Diabetes again in 2021. These awards provide a great opportunity for the inspirational work done across the country, often unrecognised on a regional or national level, to be shared and for us to show how much we value those individuals, teams, Trusts and partnerships who strive to improve the quality of care and support provided to their patients with diabetes.

"These awards are an important stage for great practice to be disseminated to a wider audience and act as a trigger for service improvement or an inspiration for new projects which lead to innovative improvement in outcome, safety or experience for all patients with diabetes. We look forward to seeing the winning projects and helping to disseminate them more widely for the ultimate benefit of people with diabetes and their families/carers,” she added.

Full list of winners:

1. Diabetes Collaborative Project of the Year

Diabetes 101: creating a community from a crisis

By Diabetes 101

2. Type 1 Specialist Service

DigiBete App

By DigiBete and Leeds Children's Hospital Diabetes Team

3. Diabetes Education Programmes – People with Diabetes

The DESMOND programme and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

By Leicester Diabetes Centre

4. Equality, Diversity and Health Equalities - Reducing Variation of Care and Outcomes Particularly as it relates to Socioeconomic, Cultural or Racial Determinants

An evaluation of group educational sessions for people with type 2 diabetes on insulin amongst black, asian and other ethnic minority communities

By London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust

5. Diabetes Education Programmes – Healthcare Professionals

Delivering online competency-based training for the CamAPS FX hybrid closed-loop insulin delivery system

By Cambridge Diabetes Education Programme (CDEP)

AND

Providing structured education programmes virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic

By York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

6. Patient Care Pathway, Secondary and Community

Diabetes digital monitoring: building back better to support nursing teams, reduce healthcare inequalities & empower patients

By University Hospitals Coventry & Warwickshire NHS Trust

7. Mind and Body Healthy Together - Emotional Wellbeing Programmes for People with Diabetes

There was no winner in this category.

Commended was awarded to:

Keeping young people connected during COVID-19: Adapting the Tree of Life group to run online

By University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

8. Insulin Safety Week Excellence AwardSt Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

9. Hypo Awareness Week Excellence Award

Virgincare - North East Hants, Farnham and Surrey Health

10. NHS England Outstanding Contribution Award for Services in Diabetes

Dr Shivani Mishra

11. NHS Wales Outstanding Contribution Award for Services in Diabetes

Chris Cottrell-Morgan

12. Judges’ Special Award

The National Diabetes COVID-19 Response Group Collaborative

By The National Diabetes COVID-19 Response Group

13. Unsung Hero Award

Diabetes 101: creating a community from a crisis

By Diabetes 101

14. Diabetes Healthcare Professional of Year

Dr Philip Newland-Jones

17. Outstanding Educator in Diabetes

Sally Woolgar

AND

Dr Rebecca Thomas

18. The People’s Award

Chris Bright

For a full list of all the winners, as well as highly commended and finalist entries to the 2020 QiC Diabetes Awards, please visit www.qualityincare.org/diabetes