Best practice in UK diabetes celebrated at virtual QiC Diabetes Awards 2020

Alan Dedicoat presented the live stream awards ceremony yesterday evening

Now in its tenth year, the QiC Diabetes Awards programme was live streamed amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the best initiatives from across the UK & Ireland recognised and celebrated.

QiC Diabetes, which recognises initiatives that improve the quality of life for people living with diabetes, as judged by the NHS, patients and industry, held its tenth annual awards ceremony virtually yesterday evening.

The Quality in Care Diabetes team, together with programme partner Sanofi, made the decision to hold the awards ceremony online to ensure the health and safety of the entrants, attendees, supporting organisations and judges.

Picking up the 2020 QiC Diabetes award for Outstanding Educator in Diabetes was Lizbeth Hudson, with the Diabetes Team of the Year awarded to Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust.

QiC Diabetes also worked with both NHS Wales and NHS England again this year, who gave their support to the second NHS Wales Outstanding Contributor for Services in Diabetes, which was awarded to Dr Rose Stewart, and the fourth NHS England Outstanding Contribution Award for Services in Diabetes, which went to Nick Cahm.

“Especially in these very difficult times Sanofi UK continues to be committed to the care for people with diabetes and we are proud to support Quality in Care Diabetes again in 2020,” said Professor Mike Baxter, Diabetes Therapy Lead, Sanofi Medical.

“These awards provide a great opportunity for the inspiration work done across the country, often unrecognised on a regional or national level, to be shared and for us to show how much we value those individuals, teams, Trusts and partnerships who strive to improve the quality of care and support provided to their patients with diabetes.

“The NHS has made it clear that it wishes to be a learning organisation and these awards are an important stage for great practice to be disseminated to a wider audience and act as a trigger for service improvement or an inspiration for new projects which lead to innovative improvement in outcome, safety or experience for all patients with diabetes,” he added.

Full list of winners:

1.Dissemination and Sustainability Award

Sustaining Improved Outcomes for Young Adults: The Liverpool Model

by Liverpool University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust (Royal Liverpool University Hospital)

2. Mind and Body Healthy Together

Collaboration with IAPT to Improve Diabetes Pathways - Simple Innovation!

by North East Sussex Diabetes Service (NEEDS) / Suffolk GP Federation

3. Diabetes Education Programmes: People with Diabetes

SEREN Connect: A Holistic Young Adult Diabetes Education

by NHS Collaborative, NHS Wales

4. Diabetes Team of the Year

Paediatric Diabetes Quality Improvement – Be Brave and Fail Fast

by Sheffield Children’s NHS FT

5. Type 1 Specialist Service

Growing Up, Moving On – Supporting Young People Leaving Paediatric Services

by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board

6. Diabetes Education Programmes – Healthcare Professionals

Insulin education For All: A Pop Up Online Resource

by Faculty of Medicine, University of Southampton

7. Patient Care Pathway, Secondary and Community

Cardiometabolic Care: A Pharmacist Run Diabetes Clinic in General Practice

by The Paula Carr Diabetes Charitable Trust

8. Prevention, Remission and Early Diagnosis

All Wales Quality Assured Brief Intervention Pre-Diabetes Pilot

by Cardiff and Vale UHB/ Swansea Bay UHB on behalf of All Wales Diabetes Implementation Group

9. Insulin Safety Week Excellence Award

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

10. Hypo Awareness Week Excellence Award

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

11. NHS England Outstanding Contribution for Services in Diabetes

Nick Cahm

12. NHS Wales Outstanding Contribution for Services in Diabetes

Dr Rose Stewart

Principal Clinical Psychologist

BCUHB

13. Judges’ Special Award

SEREN Connect: A Holistic Young Adult Diabetes Education

by NHS Collaborative, NHS Wales

14. Unsung Hero Award

Winner Winner

Katie Courtney and Ava Morgan Dr Rose Stewart

Creators of Hypo Dino BCUHB

15. Spirit of the Time Award

ArT1st: Celebrating Talents of T1 Diabetes Community During COVID-19 Pandemic

by ArT1st Team

16. Diabetes Healthcare Professional of Year

Vicky Alabraba

17. Outstanding Educator in Diabetes

Lizbeth Hudson

18. The People’s Award

Lis Warren

For a full list of all the winners, as well as highly commended and finalist entries to the 2020 QiC Diabetes Awards, please visit www.qualityincare.org/diabetes