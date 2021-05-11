Biogen and Capsigen to collaborate on gene therapies

Biogen has announced a new strategic research collaboration with Capsigen to develop novel adeno-associated virus (AAV) capsids that have the potential to deliver gene therapies for CNS and neuromuscular disorders.

Under the terms of the agreement, Biogen will gain an exclusive right under Capsigen’s proprietary technology for an undisclosed number of CNS and neuromuscular disease targets.

Biogen will pay Capsigen a $15m upfront payment as well as up to $42m in potential research milestones and up to an additional $1.25bn in potential development and commercial payments.

In addition, Capsigen is also eligible to receive royalties on future net sales of products that use capsids resulting from the strategic collaboration.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to solve key technological challenges in the delivery of gene therapies to target tissues. One of our priorities for technology innovation is the discovery of AAV capsids with improved delivery profiles,” said Alfred Sandrock, Jr., head of research and development at Biogen.

“We are investing for the long term by building platform capabilities and advanced manufacturing technologies with the goal of accelerating our efforts in gene therapy,” he added.

The collaboration will utilise Capsigen’s TRADE platform and associated technologies with the aim of creating and identifying novel AAV capsids designed to meet disease-specific transduction profiles.

The company’s TRADE technology uses novel selection strategies to identify vectors that are fully functional and meet the disease-specific transduction criteria of interest.

As well as offering its technology platform, Capsigen will also leverage its capsid engineering expertise in the collaboration, while Biogen will offer its discovery, development, manufacturing and commercialisation capabilities.

“At Capsigen, we believe the next revolution in gene therapy will be driven by engineered AAV capsids designed to meet disease-specific transduction profiles,” said John Bial, chief executive officer of Capsigen.

“Biogen is a leader in neuroscience, and we are excited for the opportunity to work with them to potentially bring new treatments to patients. This collaboration is consistent with our strategy to work with world-class companies to develop the next generation of gene therapies,” he added.