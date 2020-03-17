Biogen joins COVID-19 efforts with $10m support fund

Biogen has committed $10m in support of global response efforts and communities who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement released by the company yesterday, the funds will be used to address ‘immediate critical needs’, with the majority of the donations to be made in support of non-profit organisations in the US, including in Massachusetts and North Carolina, as well as in Italy and other impacted countries.

The efforts also include the donation of medical equipment and supplies to Partners Healthcare in Massachusetts, one of the larges healthcare providers in the Boston area, to help diagnose more people with COVID-19 – the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Biogen also said that it will be supporting the Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital directly, as front-line workers continue to combat the spread of the virus.

The move follows an outbreak at the Massachusetts-based biotech company, after a strategy meeting in Boston hosted by Biogen at the end of February led to a sharp increase in cases among employees and their close contacts.

Over 100 cases of the coronavirus have now been tied to the meeting which included senior managers, staff and guests, according to Endpoints News.

Meanwhile the US, like the UK, has increased its measures in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, after cases climbed by more than 3,000 over six days to a total of 4,466 cases, according to CNN.

That includes new restrictions enforced in New York – one of the epicentres of the outbreak in the US – after the mayor of New York City ordered bars, restaurants, gyms and more to close.

Similar restrictions and closures have been executed in other US states, including Maryland, Kentucky, Louisiana, Indiana and Colorado.

The efforts follow new recommendations made by President Donald Trump, who on Monday advised against group gatherings of more than ten people, and to avoid eating and drinking at bars and restaurants.

“We would much rather be ahead of the curve than behind it and that's where we are,' said Trump.

“'Therefore, my administration is recommending that all Americans including the young and healthy work to engage in schooling from home when possible, avoid a gathering in groups of more than ten people, avoid discretionary travel and avoid eating and drinking in bars, restaurants, and public food courts,” he added.