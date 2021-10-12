bluebird bio has announced the filing by 2seventy bio of an updated Registration Statement with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

This reflects bluebird bio’s plans for a spin-off of its oncology programmes and portfolio into 2seventy bio. The spin-off is on track to be completed by early November 2021.

Nick Leschly, chief bluebird and expected chief kairos officer, 2seventy bio, said: “The first part of this year was largely directed toward focusing and shaping our internal operations and continuing to advance the transformative gene and cell therapy products that sit on both sides of the current business.”

“We remain on track to launch bluebird bio and 2seventy bio by early November with the right pieces in place to drive both entities toward delivering for patients with meaningful, value-creating milestones.”

The company has also announced the appointment of two new board members, Najoh Tita-Reid and Sarah Glickman.

Tita-Reid, who has been appointed to the bluebird bio board of directors, is Chief Marketing Officer for Logitech, a global manufacturer of computer peripherals, software and services with headquarters in Switzerland and California.

Andrew Obenshain, president, severe genetic diseases and expected chief executive officer, bluebird bio, post separation, said: “We look forward to benefiting from Najoh’s expertise in multi-brand strategy and execution as we enter the next chapter for bluebird bio, focused on the commercialisation of three transformational gene therapies for severe genetic diseases.”

Sarah Glickman has also been appointed to the bluebird bio board of directors and is expected to join the 2seventy bio board of directors as Audit Committee Chair upon separation. Glickman is the Chief Financial Officer for Criteo, a global technology company headquartered in Paris, France. She will step down from the bluebird bio board of directors upon completion of the spin-off.

Leschly said: “Sarah’s financial leadership experience at several successful companies will be a tremendous asset as we focus on shoring up our balance sheet and setting up 2seventy bio with a healthy foundation to enable the continued advancement of our cell therapy platform.”