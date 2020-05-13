BMS, bluebird bio amend BCMA CAR-T deal with early payout

UPDATE: In a statement released today by Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) it was announced that BMS and bluebird bio ‘received a Refusal to File letter from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding the Biologics License Application (BLA) for idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel; bb2121) for patients with heavily pre-treated relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma, which was submitted in March 2020.

‘Upon preliminary review, the FDA determined that the Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control (CMC) module of the BLA requires further detail to complete the review. No additional clinical or non-clinical data have been requested or are required. Bristol Myers Squibb is planning to resubmit the BLA no later than the end of July 2020.’

Both companies held a conference call today to discuss this update with their investors.

Bristol Myers Squibb and bluebird bio have amended their deal for the latter’s immunotherapy treatment idecabtagene vicleucel (ide-cel), with an early upfront payout of $200m now agreed upon.

The amended deal will see BMS pay an upfront sum of $200m to bluebird bio, which will free BMS from its obligations to pay bluebird future ex-US milestone and royalty payments. In the US, the two companies will continue to equally share the profits and losses associated with the treatment.

Ide-cel, also known as bb2121, is bluebird’s lead B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeting chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy. The therapy was added to BMS’ pipeline after it acquired Celgene last year – Celgene originally inked the deal with bluebird for ide-cel in 2018.

In March, BMS and bluebird announced that they had submitted ide-cel for review to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), based on pivotal data from the phase 2 KarMMa study.

That data was revealed last year at the American Society of Hematology conference (ASH), with the therapy demonstrating an overall response rate of 73.4% among multiple myeloma patients who had been exposed to at least three prior therapies.

“Our collaboration with bluebird has resulted in the first CAR T cell therapy submitted for regulatory approval to target the B-cell maturation antigen and for multiple myeloma,” said Krishnan Viswanadhan, senior vice president, global cell therapy franchise lead, BMS.

“This amended partnership allows Bristol Myers Squibb to leverage our global manufacturing capabilities and consolidate all responsibilities outside the United States.”

The partners are not alone in the BCMA-targeting CAR-T therapy area, however, with Johnson & Johnson also revealing its own data for a rival candidate, JNJ-4528 , in multiple myeloma at last year’s ASH conference.

The results from J&J’s phase 1/2b CARTITUDE-1 study evaluated JNJ-4528 in the same multiple myeloma patient population, with 69% of patients achieving a complete response or better, and 86% achieving a very good partial response or better.