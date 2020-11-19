Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Chief investigator of Oxford Vaccine Group says data could be released before Christmas

AstraZeneca is developing a COVID-19 vaccine with Oxford University

The director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, Andrew Pollard, said that late-stage trial results for AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine are expected before Christmas. 

Asked about when the efficacy data for the vaccine, AZD1222/ ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, is expected, Pollard told BBC Radio: "We haven’t quite got to that point yet. We’re obviously not going to rush that.”

“We’re getting close, and it’s definitely going to be before Christmas, based on the progress,” he added.

New findings published in The Lancet today demonstrated that the AZ/Oxford vaccine induced a similar immune response in older and younger adults in a phase 2 study.

The vaccine comprises a modified chimpanzee adenovirus – a weakened version of a common cold virus.

At a parliamentary Science and Technology Committee and Health and Social Care Committee meeting earlier this month, Pollard said he is "optimistic" that data for the potential COVID-19 shot will be available ‘before the end of the year".

When asked about timelines for regulatory review and distribution, however, Pollard said the timings for both processes are "not entirely clear to me at the moment".

So far, two companies developing COVID-19 vaccines, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna, have revealed analysis from late-stage studies of their respective candidates.

Yesterday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that new and final analysis from a phase 3 study of their vaccine, BNT162b2, suggests it is 95% effective in preventing COVID-19.

The companies added that they now expect to submit a request 'within days' to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorisation (EUA) based on the final safety and efficacy data.

Moderna posted similarly encouraging results, reporting that its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine scored a 94.5% efficacy rate, based on an interim analysis from its phase 3 COVE study.

Following the positive Moderna data readout, the UK government secured access to five million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, announcing that the vaccine doses it has secured could be delivered to the UK as early as Spring 2021, with the potential to secure more doses next year.

Article by
Lucy Parsons

19th November 2020

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
An agency called Owen

We’re a Healthcare Communications Agency specialising in Multi-channel Marketing to make you Digitally Fitter, Stronger & Faster....

Latest intelligence

5 steps to effective clinical trial branding
When recruiting patients for your clinical trial, you want the materials and information around it to be seen as reputable and professional. To make it clear what the clinical trial...
Great creative is effective creative. And effective creative is affective creative
Our creative approach at Fishawack Health is Affective Creativity. Creative crafted to make deep, motivating connections with our target audience. We tap into psychology and combine that with creative craft...
OPEN VIE and Pharmerit Bring the Best of Both Worlds to Virtual ISPOR Europe 2020
Join OPEN VIE and Pharmerit – an OPEN Health Company at the ISPOR European Virtual Conference from 16-19 November 2020 to see how we are shaping the healthcare industry with...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia