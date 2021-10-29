Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas 2021

The virtual awards – which took place on 28 October – were presented by Alan Dedicoat, recognisable as the voice behind ‘Dancing with the Stars’, with the Gold, Silver and Bronze placed finalists honoured from each category throughout the event.

The evening was particularly successful for ICON plc, which won the coveted Clinical Research Company of the Year award for having the most successful finalist throughout the competition – congratulations to all involved!

Labcorp Drug Development and PPD were also standouts on the night, taking home two Golds each.

Across the categories, all of the winners and finalists can be proud and confident that they are among the very best clinical researchers in the Americas. With entrants from across North and South America, including Brazil, the USA and Canada, all those who were recognised can be proud of their achievement as being the best of the best!

Click here to view the full list of winners – a special results brochure is also available for download here.

If you would like to re-live the virtual awards ceremony – or if you missed the live event yesterday – you can also access a recording here.

Keep an eye out for more information and announcements for the 2022 Clinical Researcher of the Year – The Americas competition. We look forward to recognising the continued brilliance of clinical researchers next year!

PharmaTimes would like to thank the sponsors for their support, commitment and generosity, as well as all the judges and steering group committees for their help and dedication to the competition – and of course the winners and finalists for their continued efforts and tenacity.

If you would like more information on the 2022 competition, please contact Luci.Sargood@pharmatimes.com or for sponsorship opportunities get in touch with Michelle.Legrand@pharmatimes.com.