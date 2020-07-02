Please login to the form below

Communiqué Awards 2020

Watch the event live from 4pm today – join us at pmlive.com/cxhealth

Communique

This year, for the first time, due to the coronavirus and social distancing requirements, the event will be streamed live at pmlive.com/cxhealth.

After receiving a high number of excellent entries showcasing outstanding work across the industry, followed by two very successful virtual judging days in May, now is the time to find out who won!

The Awards online event kicks off at 4pm today, with the live stream starting at 4:30pm. Watch at pmlive.com/cxhealth.

The awards reward the very best work in healthcare communications and medical affairs.

The judging this year involved over 110 judges and was conducted entirely online via Zoom, with the judges ensuring that PMGroup’s usual robust, thorough and fair process was followed.

Co-chairs Louise Dunn and Annabelle Sandeman commented that the format worked extremely well and said they felt very confident that the standard of the judging was maintained within the change in format.

PMGroup is excited to reveal the winners later today and we’re looking forward to our first Communiqué Awards online event!

2nd July 2020

From: Marketing

