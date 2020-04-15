Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Communiqué Awards 2020 – online judging

This year’s judging will now take place by video conference

Sandeman_and_Dunn

Due to the situation with COVID-19, the Communiqué Awards team has taken the decision to change the format of this year’s judging and it will now take place by video conference.

Co-chairs Louise Dunn, Communications Consultant and Annabelle Sandeman, Global Head of Commercial Strategy, Huntsworth PLC said: “As chairs, we have been working with the PMGroup team to find a way to recognise all the hard work of the entrants, at the same time as ensuring that all of the restrictions on movement and socialising are adhered to. As ever, communications people are always flexible and happy to adapt to fast-moving situations, so we have collectively decided to conduct the judging via video conferencing.

All the judges will continue to adhere to the same stringent confidentiality and the judging will follow the same rigorous two-stage process, including both the pre-scoring round and then a full review of the top entries from this first round of scoring.”

Events Manager Debbie Tuesley added: “The two judging dates will remain the same (7 and 21 May), with the online judging replacing the physical judging days. The Communiqué Awards team is committed to holding a live event in 2020. At the moment, we are still working towards an event on 2 July, although we acknowledge that this may well be unlikely. We will know more when the Government guidelines are updated and will ensure that all entrants are kept informed.

In the meantime, we pass on our very best wishes and thanks to all those who are working on the front line of healthcare at this time, and those supporting them.”

If you have any questions on any aspect of the Communiqué Awards, please contact Debbie Tuesley, dtuesley@pmlive.com.

Article by
PMGroup

15th April 2020

From: Marketing

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Market Access Transformation

Market Access Transformation (MAT), founded by industry veterans Baiju Aurora and Paul Howard, specializes in developing cutting edge technologies that...

Latest intelligence

War games: why brand teams need a cunning plan that cannot fail
Chris Ross turns to a military metaphor – and the wisdom of battle-hardened experts – to explore how pharma can overcome the challenges of strategic planning...
White paper for download: Maintaining market access continuity through a global pandemic
In a Valid Insight webinar, we brought together key stakeholders to discuss the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and its effects on pharmaceutical pricing and market access....
WHITE PAPER: From recruitment barrier to participant enabler: Rethinking informed consent
Why a strong informed consent strategy can increase clinical trial success...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia