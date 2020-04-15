Communiqué Awards 2020 – online judging

Due to the situation with COVID-19, the Communiqué Awards team has taken the decision to change the format of this year’s judging and it will now take place by video conference.

Co-chairs Louise Dunn, Communications Consultant and Annabelle Sandeman, Global Head of Commercial Strategy, Huntsworth PLC said: “As chairs, we have been working with the PMGroup team to find a way to recognise all the hard work of the entrants, at the same time as ensuring that all of the restrictions on movement and socialising are adhered to. As ever, communications people are always flexible and happy to adapt to fast-moving situations, so we have collectively decided to conduct the judging via video conferencing.

All the judges will continue to adhere to the same stringent confidentiality and the judging will follow the same rigorous two-stage process, including both the pre-scoring round and then a full review of the top entries from this first round of scoring.”

Events Manager Debbie Tuesley added: “The two judging dates will remain the same (7 and 21 May), with the online judging replacing the physical judging days. The Communiqué Awards team is committed to holding a live event in 2020. At the moment, we are still working towards an event on 2 July, although we acknowledge that this may well be unlikely. We will know more when the Government guidelines are updated and will ensure that all entrants are kept informed.

In the meantime, we pass on our very best wishes and thanks to all those who are working on the front line of healthcare at this time, and those supporting them.”