Congenica launches new application Congenica Neuro

Digital health company Congenica has launched a new application on its clinical decision support programme named Congenica Neuro.

The new application will be launched within its clinical decision support platform, and will aim to enable faster, more accurate and comprehensive characterisation of epilepsy and other neurodevelopmental disorders.

Around 300 million people around the world are estimated to have an epilepsy or neurodevelopmental disorder. While it can be difficult to understand exactly why developmental disorders occur, recent studies have demonstrated that many of these disorders have an underlying genetic cause.

However, out of the 40% of children with neurodevelopmental disorders which have a molecular cause, there are around 1,500 genetic loci that this can be attributed to.

For even the most experienced physician, this poses a significant diagnostic challenge. To help clinicians overcome this hurdle, Congenica has developed Congenica Neuro – a proprietary module within its clinical decision support platform aimed at providing rapid and accurate analysis and characterisation of genetic epilepsy and neurodevelopmental disorders.

“Congenica Neuro is a significant first-step for the company in focusing our platform’s extensive automation capabilities and our clinical expertise on a particular disease area to maximize the efficiency and opportunity for a diagnosis,” said Congenica CEO David Atkins.

“Where once genomic analysis of these complex patient cases was incredibly challenging, even for specialists, the Congenica Neuro module provides healthcare professionals with simplified, accurate and reliable variant identification, clinical review and reporting – offering the potential to provide life-changing answers to millions of patients,” he added.

Congenica software is used throughout the NHS in the UK as the exclusive clinical decision support platform for the national Genomic Medicine Service. It leverages gene panels and pre-configured filters to automate DNA variant prioritisation