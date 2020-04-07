Coronavirus causes Cancer Research UK to slash funding by £44m

The tough decision forced by the coronavirus pandemic seem endless, and the news that Cancer Research UK (CRUK) has had to cut around £44m ($54m) from its annual research budget is a big blow to the oncology community.

The medical charity said it took the “difficult decision” as it faces the loss of 20-25% of its fundraising income – equivalent to around £120m – as a result of the outbreak and the impact of the lockdown on the economy.

CRUK is estimated to fund around half of all cancer research in the UK. The organisation warned that these cuts “are substantial and will set back the cancer research effort within the UK, potentially for many years”.

It will cut funding to its existing grants and institutes by up to 10% and its national network of Centres by around 20% to try to offset the expected fall in income. It will also repurpose its lab space to help the COVID-19 response and is donating much-needed equipment and reagents.

In an open letter to its research community, CRUK says current measures, such as a 20% pay cut for senior executives which may be extended to all staff, as well as a freeze on hiring, aren’t enough to compensate for the shortfall.

‘Our income is not backed by the government or an endowment; we are a fundraising charity and we rely on our supporters’ donations. Our shops have closed, our mass fundraising events have stopped, legacies have reduced,’ said the letter.

It goes on: ‘Making funding cuts to our research – the core purpose of the charity in its mission to beat cancer – is the most difficult decision we’ve had to make.’

To try to limit the impact, CRUK aims to protect funding for clinical and non-clinical studentships, offering grant-holders and institutes more flexibility to decide how to use their remaining available money.

‘No one knows when we’ll emerge from this crisis, but when we do we must ensure that we are in a position to effectively support and restore our cancer research community,’ continued the letter, which is authored by CRUK’s research and innovation director Iain Foulkes, chief scientist Prof Karen Vousden and chief clinician Prof Charles Swanton.

“Cancer doesn’t go away during or after COVID-19, but we’re incredibly proud of our community of researchers who have been very quick to respond to the crisis, using their kit, skills and talent to support the NHS and the COVID-19 response,” said Foulkes

“Our mission is so important to people all over the UK and by helping the global effort of tackling COVID-19, we hope we can get back to beating cancer as soon as possible.”