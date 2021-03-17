Create Health announces re-launch under new creativity banner

Healthcare communications agency Create Health has announced a re-launch under a new creativity banner – ‘Creativity is the Cure’.

Create Health, which works with brands including Thermo Fisher Scientific, ConvaTec, BD and HOYA, coincided the re-launch with a virtual event headlined by TedX talker and ex-global marketer Anne Thistleton.

The re-launch has been announced 12 months after the Create Health management buy-out, led by managing director Ed Hudson (pictured above, left) and creative director Phil Blackmore (pictured above, right).

“We firmly believe that Creativity is the Cure for the future of healthcare communications – it's behind everything we do at Create Health, and we’re really excited to share this more widely,” said Blackmore.

“Brilliant ideas aren’t just good for business, they make a positive difference to healthcare professionals and their patients,” he added.

In October 2020, Create Health also secured a £500,000 investment from Creative Growth Finance from Creative England.

“Marketing theory is based on the assumption that minds – especially scientific ones – think rationally and make decisions along rational lines. But that’s not true – as is underscored by Mind Science experts like Anne,” said Hudson

“We’ve seen countless times that it’s the truly creative campaigns rather than the rational ones that have the biggest impacts on brand and buying behaviour in healthcare,” he added.