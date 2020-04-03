Current and future trends for developing digital medical communications

Future innovations – identifying the digital gaps

Effective and enduring digital products can take a long time to develop, so in such a rapidly evolving environment it is crucial that we also take time to look ahead and consider where the next trends are likely to be, particularly if we want to adopt a leadership position and help shape the way information is delivered and received.

However, innovation in digital medical communications is also both costly and risky, not words that sit comfortably with us business leads, so we need to do what we can to pre-empt trends.

In healthcare we can do this by looking for ‘digital gaps’ – techniques or tools that have taken off in our everyday lives but have not yet gained a foothold in healthcare. Two examples of this that may form the next wave of innovation for doctors and patients are voice and virtual environments:

1. The use of voice technology is increasing exponentially, with over a billion voice searches now conducted every month and predictions that 30% of all internet searching will be done without a screen by the end of the year. While this technology is perhaps currently more popular among younger audiences, these users are patients and will be medical students and doctors very soon.

We should be looking to see how we can deliver more content that is searchable and deliverable via voice, including things like narrated abstracts, case studies and disease backgrounders. Indeed, at the recent ISMPP 2020 meeting in London, an audience poll established that 96% of attendees had never implemented a voice-based solution, but that 76% thought is was a potential source of innovation within the publications space.

2. We seem to have been talking about virtual congresses for years, without anything coming to fruition. However, the stars may be aligning and when they do, expect things to happen very quickly. For example, content management within these platforms is now much more straightforward, with pieces of content in multiple formats being quickly (and therefore cost-effectively) dropped into pre-prepared spaces.

Users are also becoming more accustomed to first person perspective environments (there are now over 2.5 billion ‘gamers’ in the world, again many of them the doctors of tomorrow). Moreover, there is an increasing desire for companies to reduce their carbon footprint and, while no-one expects congresses to disappear, given the value they bring in face-to-face interaction, we might expect the number of meetings that are sponsored and attended to decline in the coming years, especially if a cost-effective technology exists as an alternative.

The recent outbreak of coronavirus has also highlighted a gap in online service provision, with congresses being cancelled but a lack of easy access through other formats to the materials that were prepared