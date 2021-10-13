Data shows patients treated with Biogen's MS therapies mount an effective antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination

Biogen has announced results of a new analysis of immune response to the COVID-19 vaccine among people with multiple sclerosis (MS).

The results demonstrate that patients treated with Biogen’s portfolio of MS therapies mount an effective antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination.

The data is being presented at the 37th Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) on 13-15 October 2021.

Researchers evaluated blood samples from 322 participants 28-90 days after their last COVID-19 vaccine dose using data from the MS PATHS network in the US, Germany and Spain.

Approximately 92% of participants in the analysis received an mRNA vaccine. MS PATHS data indicate that 100% of people with MS treated with natalizumab, interferons or fumarates achieved an antibody response following COVID-19 vaccination.

“Leveraging the unique MS PATHS network, we were able to quickly generate data on the impact of the different MS DMTs on COVID-19 vaccine antibody responses,” said Maha Radhakrishnan, Chief Medical Officer at Biogen.

“This is part of a comprehensive plan to understand B and T cell activation in the context of people with MS on DMTs being vaccinated for COVID-19 and will add to efforts by researchers to gather these important data,” she added.

Preliminary results suggest that anti-CD20 and sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) therapies may reduce the antibody response to COVID-19 vaccination. Data suggests that approximately 40% of people with MS treated with anti-CD20 and S1P disease-modifying therapies (DMT) mount an antibody response to the COVID-19 vaccine.

For all other classes evaluated in the analysis, including the broad range of MS therapies offered by Biogen, the antibody response to vaccination is consistent with the response of patients not being treated with an MS disease-modifying therapy (DMT).

“These results demonstrate that MS DMTs impact antibody responses to COVID-19 vaccination in different ways and understanding these differences is crucial,” said Jeffrey Cohen, Cleveland Clinic, and a paid consultant for Biogen.

“These insights are important in helping providers and patients alike manage MS while seeking to protect patients from COVID-19 through vaccination,” he added.