Please login to the form below

Not currently logged in
Email:
Password:
I have forgotten my password

Debt-laden Takeda sells European assets to Orifarm for $670m

Company will transfer rights to some over-the-counter and prescription drugs plus two manufacturing plants

Takeda building

Takeda has signed another deal to pay down the borrowing it took on after acquiring Shire, transferring rights to some over-the-counter and prescription drugs plus two manufacturing plants to Denmark’s Orifarm.

The latest deal – worth up to $670m – is rumoured to be a preamble to a possible sale of the drugmaker’s Japanese consumer health division, according to a Nikkei Business report, which suggests Taisho Pharma or private equity as potential buyers.

Takeda is paying Orifarm $505m in cash for the drug assets – including prescription drugs Warfarin and Levaxin (levothyroxine) – and the manufacturing facilities in Denmark and Poland. Another $70m is due within four years of the deal closing, with $95m also on offer if certain targets are met.

The products cover drugs used for respiratory, anti-inflammatory, cardiovascular and endocrinology conditions with sales of around $230m in fiscal 2018, mainly from Denmark, Norway, Belgium, Poland, Finland, Sweden, the Baltics and Austria.

Around 600 workers will transfer from Takeda to the Danish drugmaker when the handover completes. Takeda said the divestments will pay down debt and help it focus on core business areas, which include gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, cancer and neuroscience

The Orifarm deal is similar to another divestment agreed last November, which involved the transfer of OTC and prescription drugs sold mainly in eastern Europe and Russia to German drugmaker Stada for $660m.

Earlier, it sold a bundle of products sold in Near East, Middle East and Africa (NEMEA) markets to Swiss drugmaker Acino for $200m, and another sold in Latin America to Hypera Pharma for $825m.

It also handed over rights to ophthalmic drug Xiidra (lifitegrast) to Novartis for $5.3bn, and attempted to sell its TachoSill surgical patch designed to control bleeding to Johnson & Johnson subsidiary Ethicon for $400m, although that has been blocked by antitrust issues.

Takeda completed a $62bn takeover of Shire last year despite resistance from some shareholders who claimed that it would damage the company by saddling it with around $31bn in debt.

The company managed to get the deal through after pledging to sell off around $10bn in assets and carve $1.4bn a year off its costs.

Article by
Phil Taylor

27th April 2020

From: Research

Share

Tags

Related content

Related Hub content

PME Digital Edition

COVID-19 Updates and Daily News

Featured jobs

PMHub

Add my company
Onyx Health Ltd

Onyx Health is a healthcare communications and PR agency based in the North East of England, but with a national...

Latest intelligence

How to weather the pricing competiton
In this article, global expert in life sciences pricing and all aspects of market access, Raf De Wilde, debunks this perceived contradiction and discusses specific strategies to avoid, delay or...
Checklist 01: Patient journey mapping for clinical trial experiences
Plan ahead to support every step of clinical trial journey....
As COVID-19 takes over the world, biopharma fights back
Biopharma companies across the world unite in the race to find an effective COVID-19 treatment...

Quick links

Infographics

Multimedia