Dovetail wins Communiqué Agility and Flexibility award at Communiqué 2021

Dovetail took home the Communiqué Agility and Flexibility award at the 2021 Communiqué Awards held on 1 September at the Grosvenor House hotel in London.

The award is new for 2021 and is in line with the more flexible and diverse nature of the environment in the pharmaceutical/biotech industry.

Also in the running were Evoke KYNE, Lexington, MSD and The Comms Ninja, with Evoke being awarded highly commended in this category.

Claire Munro, Founder and Managing Director of Dovetail Strategies, said: “We’re absolutely delighted to win the first ever Communiqué award for agility and flexibility, with our longstanding client, the Inflammatory Bowel Disease Registry, especially in the company of such an impressive list of finalists.

“The COVID-19 patient self-assessment risk tool was created in just eight days. It succeeded because the IBD community pulled together, adapted to uniquely challenging circumstances, and designed a joint solution that supported people with IBD and the clinical teams that look after them. This collaborative approach is fundamental to Dovetail’s ethos and enabled us to rapidly align and coordinate the multiple stakeholder communications needed for a successful launch.

“The tool was designed to inform and reassure people with IBD, while easing the burden on hard-pressed clinicians at the height of the pandemic’s first wave. As a model for future ways of working, it shows how patients can partner with clinical teams in managing long term conditions. The Dovetail team are incredibly proud to have contributed to this worthwhile initiative.”

