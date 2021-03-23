Please login to the form below

Efficacy data from US trial for AZ/Oxford vaccine raises concerns over possible 'incomplete view'

AZ will engage ‘immediately’ with DSMB to share primary analysis with up-to-date efficacy data

The US data and safety monitoring board (DSMB) has notified the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and AstraZeneca (AZ) that it was ‘concerned’ over the initial COVID-19 vaccine trial data released yesterday.

According to a statement from NIAID, the DSMB was concerned that AZ may have included outdated information from the trial, which could have provided an ‘incomplete view’ of the efficacy data.

‘We urge the company to work with the DSMB to review the efficacy data and ensure the most accurate, up-to-date efficacy data be made public as quickly as possible,’ said NIAID.

In response, AZ said the results published yesterday were based on a pre-specified interim analysis with a data cut-off of 17 February.

‘We have reviewed the preliminary assessment of the primary analysis and the results were consistent with the interim analysis. We are now completing the validation of the statistical analysis,’ the company added.

AZ said it will engage ‘immediately’ with the DSMB to share the primary analysis with the up-to-date efficacy data.

‘We intend to issue results of the primary analysis within 48 hours,’ said AZ.

Yesterday, AZ released a statement announcing that its COVID-19 vaccine hit the primary efficacy endpoint in a phase 3 trial conducted in the US.

In an interim analysis, AZ said the jab demonstrated a vaccine efficacy of 79% at preventing symptomatic COVID-19, as well as 100% efficacy at preventing severe disease and hospitalisation.

The company added that the efficacy was consistent across ethnicity and age, with participants aged 65 years and over demonstrating a vaccine efficacy of 80%.

At the time, AZ said that it would continue to analyse the data and prepare for the primary analyses to be submitted to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an emergency use authorisation ‘in the coming weeks’.

Lucy Parsons

23rd March 2021

