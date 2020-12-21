EMA recommends conditional approval for Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 vaccine

The European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) has recommended granting Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine a conditional marketing authorisation (CMA) in the EU.

Earlier this month, the EMA announced that it had scheduled an ‘exceptional meeting’ of the CHMP on 21 December to review additional data for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine.

Originally, a meeting had been planned for 29 December, but was brought forward as the vaccine gained emergency approvals in the US, UK and other countries.

After reviewing the available data, the CHMP has adopted a positive opinion of the vaccine, which would be marketed as Comirnaty in the EU if formally authorised.

The Committee has recommended a CMA for the vaccine for active immunisation to prevent COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, in individuals aged 16 years and older, in line with US and UK regulators.

Last week, Reuters reported that Germany is set to begin administering doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on 27 December.

This makes it likely that the vaccine will gain formal EU approval very soon – in comparison, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted the vaccine an emergency approval only a day after its expert panel recommended authorisation.

“Today is a particularly personal and emotional day for us at BioNTech. Being in the heart of the EU, we are thrilled to be one step closer to potentially delivering the first vaccine in Europe to help combat this devastating pandemic,” said Ugur Sahin, chief executive officer and co-founder of BioNTech.

“We are standing by, ready to start the delivery of initial vaccine doses across the EU as soon as we get the green light,” he added.

Last month, the EC signed a contract with Pfizer/BioNTech for the initial purchase of 200 million doses on behalf of all EU member states. This includes an option to secure an additional 100 million doses, set to be supplied when the vaccine has been proven to be ‘safe and effective’ against COVID-19.

As part of that contract, EU member states can donate doses of the vaccine to lower and middle-income countries or redirect them to other EU countries.

Under the CMA process, Pfizer/BioNTech will be required to continue to provide results from the main phase 3 trial of their vaccine, which will continue for two years.

In addition to this study, further trials will provide information on how long protection against COVID-19 lasts in vaccinated individuals, how well the vaccine is able to prevent severe COVID-19, its efficacy in protecting immunocompromised people, children and pregnant women and whether it prevents asymptomatic cases.