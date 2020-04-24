EU approves Mylan’s merger with Pfizer’s Upjohn, with conditions

The European Commission has approved the proposed merger between Mylan and Upjohn, Pfizer's off-patent branded drugs business, but says some of Mylan’s drugs will need to be divested.

The divestment covers certain generic medicines sold by Mylan across 20 countries in Europe, including products used in therapeutic areas such as cardiovascular, genito-urinary, musculoskeletal, nervous system and sensory organ diseases, which are listed here .

That includes handing over “marketing authorisations, contracts and brands, as well as transitory manufacturing and supply arrangements” to other drugmakers, said the Commission.

Announcing the approval, Margrethe Vestager, executive vice president in charge of competition policy at the Commission, said that the decision “ensures that the merger between Mylan and Upjohn does not harm competition, thus preserving competitive access to certain genericised medicines for national health services and European citizens”.

In a statement, Mylan said the divestments were “substantially in line” with its previously stated expectations.

The merger to create Viatris – billed as a generics giant with annual sales of around $20bn this year – was originally due to complete in the middle of this year, but there have been reports it may be delayed to the latter half of 2020 by antitrust delays.

The EU approval is a big step towards getting the transaction over the finishing line, as Pfizer and Mylan wait for the green light from other authorities including the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in the US.

In March, the FTC said some of its decisions could be delayed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, for example if key staff are absent and documents can’t be made available during the crisis.

“This is a significant milestone, and we are committed to fully satisfying the EU’s conditions, and expect to have the divestitures complete by the time we close in the second half of 2020,” said Mylan.

The deal will help streamline Pfizer, focusing it around its more profitable prescription medicines division, and providing it with extra capital to spend on R&D and bolt-on acquisitions to bulk up its new product pipeline.

The spin-out will represent the biggest strategic move yet by Pfizer’s chief executive Albert Bourla, who took the helm of the group in January 2019 after having served as its operations chief.