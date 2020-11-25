EU buys 160 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission (EC) has secured up to 160 million doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine candidate mRNA-1273 after the vaccine hit the mark in a large-scale phase 3 study earlier this month.

Moderna’s mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine is the latest vaccine to be secured following a series of deals made between the EC and vaccine developers.

Previous deals include an agreement for potential vaccines from AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech, Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson and CureVac.

The EC is also in discussions with Novavax for a potential supply deal for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate NVX-CoV2373, which is expected to begin late-stage testing by the end of November.

“While restrictive measures can slow down the spread of the virus in this very difficult situation, we all know that only a safe and effective vaccine will provide a lasting, sustainable solution to this pandemic,” said EC president Ursula von der Leyen.

“Vaccination can help and is crucial to end the pandemic, so that we can overcome this virus,” she added.

Last week, Moderna announced that its vaccine, mRNA-1273, demonstrated a 94.5% efficacy rate based on interim analysis from a phase 3 study.

The interim data from the COVE study is based on analysis of COVID-19 cases that were confirmed and adjudicated starting two weeks after the second dose of mRNA-1273.

Preliminary data from this analysis included 95 cases – with 90 of these COVID-19 cases occurring in the placebo group and five in the vaccinated group – reflecting a point estimate of vaccine efficacy of 94.5%.

The analysis also included a concurrent review of the available safety data by the independent data safety monitoring board (DSMB), which did not report any significant safety concerns regarding the vaccine.

A further secondary endpoint analysed severe cases of COVID-19 within the study. There were 11 severe cases, all occurring within the placebo group and none occuring within the mRNA-1273 vaccinated arm.

Moderna also has supply deals in place with the UK and the US, with the former ordering five million doses of mRNA-1273 following the positive data announcement.

In August, Moderna also signed a deal with the US government for 100 million doses of mRNA-1273 for $1.5bn. Under the terms of the agreement – as part of the government’s Operation Warp Speed – the US will also have the option to purchase an additional 400 million doses of the vaccine.