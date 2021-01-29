EU may restrict exports of some COVID-19 vaccines

The European Union (EU) may allow member states to stop exports for certain COVID-19 vaccine makers who have not delivered doses committed to the bloc.

The proposed strategy follows a confrontation between the EU and vaccine maker AstraZeneca (AZ), which said earlier this week that it would delay initial doses of its COVID-19 jab to the EU due to production issues.

Under the potential system, companies seeking to export vaccine doses would be required to submit plans to national authorities within the EU that show which countries the deliveries are scheduled for.

“We are now in a situation where we have a lack of clarity on vaccine deliveries which creates concerns for all of us and most of all for our citizens,” said an EU official.

“We are obliged to look for a solution to this situation,” the official added.

According to Reuters, the full detail of the plans for the proposed export monitoring system are due to be announced today.

It is expected that the system could become operational within days and it is designed to last at least until the end of the first quarter of the year.

"I support all efforts to resolve the matter with companies through dialogue and negotiation," European Commission president Charles Michel said.

"However, if no satisfactory solution can be found, I believe we should explore all options and make use of all legal means and enforcement measures at our disposal under the Treaties,” he added.

In addition to the delays announced by AZ, earlier this month Pfizer announced that it would temporarily slow down deliveries of its BioNTech-partnered vaccine to the EU.

The reduction in the EU supply will enable Pfizer to increase its production capacity and meet its updated aim of delivering two billion vaccine doses per year, according to the Norwegian Institute of Public Health (FHI).

Pfizer said in a statement that shipments of the vaccine doses were being impacted by changes made to its manufacturing processes. The changes were introduced as part of its new production capacity goal.

The EU has an advanced purchase agreement in place for the supply of 400 million doses of the AZ/Oxford University vaccine, to be delivered in instalments, following regulatory approval.

The EC also signed a contract with Pfizer/BioNTech for the initial purchase of 200 million doses on behalf of all EU member states. This includes an option to secure an additional 100 million doses.