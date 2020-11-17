EU secures 405 million doses of CureVac’s COVID-19 vaccine

The European Commission (EC) has announced a new supply agreement with German biopharmaceutical company CureVac for 405 million doses of its mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

In a statement released yesterday, EC president Ursula von der Leyen said that “if the vaccine has proven safe and effective against COVID-19, every member state will receive the vaccine at the same time, on a pro-rata basis, and under the same conditions”.

According to Reuters, the deal includes access to an initial 225 million doses of CureVac's vaccine, with the EC eligible to purchase a further 180 million.

On 3 November, CureVac announced that early data for its vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, suggested that the shot triggered an immune response in participants, including strong binding and neutralising antibody responses.

The vaccine also demonstrated early indications of functional T cells, confirming activation of cellular immune response, according to CureVac.

CureVac’s candidate, like other investigational vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech and Moderna, uses mRNA technology, which is a relatively new research area.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, this type of technology has been identified as having the potential to prevent a range of infectious diseases, like COVID-19.

The hope is that by using mRNA technology to develop vaccines and therapeutic treatments, specific proteins and antigens can be produced by the body’s own cells, which would help the immune system to prevent or fight certain diseases, including COVID-19.

Pfizer and BioNTech’s mRNA-based vaccine, BNT162b2, was found to be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 based on preliminary results from a phase 3 study.

In addition, initial data from an interim analysis of a late-stage study of Moderna’s vaccine mRNA-1273 suggests that the shot is 94.5% effective.

The EC has already reached a supply agreement with Pfizer and BioNTech for 200 million doses of BNT162b2, with deliveries of batches of the first dose expected to begin by the end of 2020.

With regards to a potential supply agreement with Moderna, von der Leyen added that the EC has “concluded exploratory talks” with the company, and hopes to “finalise the contract soon”.

In addition, the EC has also signed deals with AstraZeneca and Sanofi for access to their respective investigational COVID-19 vaccine candidates.