Evoke KYNE wins Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year award at Communiqué 2021

Evoke KYNE took home the Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year award at the 2021 Communiqué Awards held on 1 September at the Grosvenor House hotel in London.

David Kyne, CEO, Evoke KYNE said: “To be named the 2021 Communiqué Communications Consultancy of the Year following a year like no other, is particularly special. Across the industry we know 2020 was a year in which effective communications in healthcare played an increasingly important role. We are honoured to be formally recognised by the Communiqué judges and welcome their feedback on Evoke KYNE's culture of inclusivity. I am grateful to work with such a talented, hard-working and dedicated team.”

Also in the running in this hotly contested category were Burson, Cohn & Wolfe (BCW), Hanover Health, Incisive Health and Lucid Group.

This year, the annual Communiqué Awards were once again held in person at the Grosvenor House hotel in London, with COVID-19 safety measures ensuring the well-being of all guests.

Commenting on the success of the night, Debbie Tuesley, Communiqué Awards Director said: “It was great to return for the first in-person Communiqué Awards since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020. The level of work submitted this year was exceptionally high, reflecting the outstanding dedication of all those working across medical affairs and healthcare communications. Well done again to all the winners, highly commended and finalists for continuing to shine during an unprecedented period!”

