First trial of Gilead’s remdesivir in COVID-19 hits the mark

An investigator-led trial of Gilead Sciences coronavirus drug candidate remdesivir has met its primary objective, raising hopes of the first treatment for COVID-19.

The biopharma company released a statement noting that remdesivir met the primary endpoint in the ACTT trial run by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

The top-line result? Patients on remdesivir had a 31% faster time to recovery than those on placebo, which NIAID director Anthony Fauci said was “a clear-cut, significant, positive effect [that] has proven that a drug can block this virus”.

Overall, remdesivir-treated patients recovered after 11 days, four days sooner than those on placebo, and the results also showed a trend towards improved survival, with a mortality rate of 8% with Gilead’s drug versus 11.6% for the placebo group.

The news comes as the number of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 has topped 3.1m worldwide, and caused around 220,000 hospital deaths. Hope is already building that the results could lead to emergency-use authorisation of remdesivir by the FDA.

Shares in Gilead Sciences were suspended just before the announcement, but quickly rose when trading started again. Its share price has been yo-yoing as each piece of information on remdesivir has emerged.

Earlier this month, one set of preliminary data from a trial at University of Chicago Medicine suggested that remdesivir was having a positive impact on patients, but that was followed by leaked results from a study in China that suggested patients treated with the drug did no better than a control group.

The NIAID study has a target enrolment of 800 patients but is adaptive in design, meaning it can be modified mid-trial to react to the evolving situation with the pandemic. The primary outcome is time to recovery by day 29 after a 10-day course of the drug, according to the protocol on clinicaltrials.gov.

Gilead also presented results from its own open-label study – called SIMPLE – which found that there was no difference between a 5- and 10-day course of remdesivir in the time to recovery among hospitalised patients with severe manifestations of COVID-19 disease.

The time to clinical improvement for 50% of patients was 10 days in the 5-day treatment group and 11 days in the 10-day treatment group in SIMPLE, which also backed up the safety of the drug.

That’s also good news because, if the placebo-controlled trial does show efficacy, Gilead will be able to treat far more patients with its current supplies of remdesivir.

“Unlike traditional drug development, we are attempting to evaluate an investigational agent alongside an evolving global pandemic,” explained Gilead’s chief medical officer Merdad Parsey.

“Multiple concurrent studies are helping inform whether remdesivir is a safe and effective treatment for COVID-19 and how to best utilise the drug,” he added.

The company is expecting to present data at the end of May from a second SIMPLE study evaluating the 5- and 10-day dosing durations of remdesivir in patients with moderate COVID-19 disease.