Fishawack Health acquires digital marketing agency closerlook

Fishawack Health has acquired digital marketing agency closerlook, a digital marketing healthcare agency based in Chicago, US.

closerlook leverages artificial and intelligence (AI) and data analytics to develop omnichannel strategies, creative and digital media solutions for life sciences brands across the product lifecycle.

The agency’s healthcare marketing spans four ‘interlocking’ capabilities – omnichannel strategy, conceptual creative and content, digital tactics and media management and advanced analytics.

These capabilities are informed by closerlook’s data and intelligence market hub, known as Backstage Intelligence, which uses AI and data science to inform and tailor healthcare professional and patient experiences.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the necessity of digital communication and the opportunities an omnichannel approach brings,” said Oliver Dennis, co-founder and chief executive officer of Fishawack Health.

“Life science brands need a new breed of partner that offers bespoke teams who bring with them digital and analytics prowess, a rigorous understanding of the science, and the ability to develop impactful strategies and creative solutions,” he added.

“We are energised by the prospect of joining a global team with the breadth and depth of Fishawack Health,” said David Ormesher, chief executive officer of closerlook.

“I believe that the combination of our AI/advanced analytics-enabled omnichannel strategy, creative, and digital media with Fishawack Health’s global consulting, commercial and medical communications capabilities will create a unique commercialisation offering for life science brands and healthcare companies looking for growth,” he added.