Fishawack Health acquires market access and HEOR consultancy PRMA Consulting

From left to right: Jayne Sykes, partner; David Sykes, founding partner; and Sotiria Papanicolaou, partner; all at PRMA Consulting.

Global healthcare communications company Fishawack Health has acquired global market access and health economics outcomes research (HEOR) consultancy PRMA Consulting.

The acquisition adds to Fishawack a presence in the Asia-Pacific and Europe, where PRMA Consulting has offices, as well as bolstering its existing market access offering in the US.

“We’re delighted to welcome PRMA Consulting to our group – our third acquisition of 2021,” Oliver Dennis, Fishawack Health Co-founder, and CEO, said.

“PRMA Consulting brings extensive global market access, HEOR, and disease area expertise, making them an important addition to our Consulting business unit,” he added.

PRMA’s portfolio includes cloud-based digital applications that ‘unlock and optimise product value’. Fishawack said that it intends to make these applications available to all of its existing clients.

“We are excited about the opportunity of joining Fishawack Health and building out the leading global value, evidence, and access group,” said David Sykes, founding partner at PRMA Consulting.

“We were drawn by our shared culture and values and the ability to tap into existing complementary Fishawack Health resources, which will help us provide our clients with an even better experience," he added.

Earlier this year, Fishawack also added The Hive Health Group, a healthcare marketing and scientific communications agency, to its network.

The Hive Health Group consists of two brands – Hive Health and Pollen Health – which each partner with clients from across the life sciences industry.