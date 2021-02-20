Fishawack Health adds The Hive Health Group to its network

Jas Hummel, global chief executive officer, The Hive Health Group

Fishawack Health has announced its acquisition of The Hive Health Group, a healthcare marketing and scientific communications agency with presence in the UK and US.

The Hive Health Group consists of two brands – Hive Health and Pollen Health – which each partner with clients from across the life sciences industry.

The agency has a particular focus on strategy, scientific storytelling and innovative patient engagement.

In a statement, Fishawack said that the addition of The Hive Health Group will increase its integrated offering and capabilities across a range of services including medical communications, consulting and commercial abilities.

“We are delighted to join Fishawack Health, a dynamic and growing business that offers our clients scale, expertise and breadth of services in the healthcare sector,” said Jas Hummel (pictured above), global chief executive officer of The Hive Health Group.

“We are excited to join the team and give our clients access to a wider pool of expertise and a stronger offering that extends our capabilities in medical communications and consulting, which includes market access, expanded digital offerings and media solutions. I am thrilled about the next chapter in our journey,” she added.

“We’re excited to add Hive Health to the group – a strategically led healthcare communications brand with outstanding expertise in patient engagement,” said Oliver Dennis (pictured right), co-founder and chief executive officer of Fishawack Health.