Four European nations form alliance to fast-track COVID-19 vaccine

France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands have formed an 'Inclusive Vaccine Alliance'

to fast-track a vaccine for the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19.

The initiative’s main goal is to accelerate production of a successful COVID-19 vaccine ‘on European soil, according to a statement released by the Dutch Health Ministry. It will also work towards producing enough doses of vaccines for the EU, as well as additional countries including low-income states in Africa.

All four nations are set to collaborate with big pharmaceutical companies, and “are jointly exploring various promising initiatives” which will help to achieve the shared goal.

"Germany, France, Italy and the Netherlands are convinced that a successful result requires a joint strategy and investments,” the Dutch government added.

Dutch officials have also said that the initiative could include the European Commission in any negotiations, and added that it would like to offer other EU member states the option to participate in initiatives that come out of the collaboration.

The news comes as the European Union’s (EU) executive arms asked the bloc’s 27 governments to agree on a mandate for negotiations with pharmaceutical companies for advance contracts on doses of potential coronavirus vaccine candidates, according to Bloomberg.

The aim is to ensure access to successful vaccines and not fall behind other countries, like the US and China, which have already struck deals with companies to secure vaccines for their citizens, if they prove effective.

As part of the propose plan, the bloc would seek joint procurement and provide initial financial support to a company, and member states would then be able to buy the necessary amount of a vaccine if it proves successful.

‘A joint approach toward industry is the best way to ensure fair and timely access to a vaccine for our citizens. An EU strategy for COVID-19 vaccines would define the exact needs and help maximise access to the vaccine when it becomes available,’ European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told Bloomberg in an emailed statement.

The EU proposal also acknowledged that differing regulatory procedures among member states will need to be streamlined and potentially simplified to remove barriers to approval.