GCI Health announces expansion into the Middle East

Healthcare agency GCI Health has announced its expansion into the Middle East, with the new division set to be led by Kath Kerry (pictured above), president – Europe & Middle East.

GCI Health Middle East will integrate with ASDA’A BCW’s current healthcare team, to combine the strategic, integrated and creative heritage of ASDA’A BCW with GCI’s global healthcare specialist infrastructure.

Kerry will partner with Sunil John, president – Middle East of BCW and founder of ASDA’A BCW to lead the existing regional team and drive growth of the new division.

“The launch of GCI Health Middle East enhances our capacity to deliver exceptional health focused communications in the region at a time when governments are investing significantly in healthcare infrastructure. By joining hands with ASDA’A BCW, we are delivering a significant value-add for our clients and healthcare partners in the region,” said Kristin Cahill, global chief executive officer, GCI Health.

“GCI Health Middle East brings the celebrated global healthcare communications competencies of GCI Health to our region, where we already serve health ministries and some of the largest healthcare providers, pharmaceutical and MedTech companies. As the region’s first specialist healthcare communications team, GCI Health Middle East will deliver impactful strategies to meet the needs of the public and private healthcare sectors in a fast-paced and changing environment,” added Sunil John.