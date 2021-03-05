GCI Health opens new office in Brussels

It will be led by EU policy professional Neha Dave (pictured), who has joined GCI Health Brussels as senior director. She will also join GCI Health’s global public affairs and policy team, which is led by senior vice president of public affairs and health policy Ryan Kuresman.

Dave will oversee the Brussels expansion alongside GCI Health’s UK managing director Kath Kerry (pictured).

In a statement, GCI Health also said that the expansion into Europe will offer clients a new approach to public affairs that is based in public health, fuelled by community advocacy and ‘solidified’ through public policy.

“The addition of our new office in Brussels reflects our commitment to our growing EU client base and builds on the success of GCI Health’s offices in the UK and Germany,” said Kerry.

“Our EU expansion will further enhance our ability to drive cohesive strategies across the region and mobilise on-the-ground support as needed,” she added.

Kristin Cahill, global chief executive officer, GCI Health said, “Building a truly global and seamless team of health policy specialists, from Washington DC [in the US] to Brussels and across our global network, further strengthens our reach and will help our clients navigate the complexity of healthcare policy across borders.”