GCI Health opens new office in Hong Kong

Yvonne Yeung will lead GCI Health's Hong Kong office

Integrated healthcare communications agency GCI health has expanded to Hong Kong, where it has officially opened a new office.

The Hong Kong office will become its second opening in Asia-Pacific, after Singapore in January. It will be lead by the newly appointed director and market leader Yvonne Yeung (pictured above).

She joins GCI from The Hong Kong Council of Social Service, where she was the PR lead for various wide-scale healthy ageing and gerontechnology initiatives.

Prior to that, she was business director for Mind Resource Ogilvy, following Ogilvy’s acquisition of the specialist health communications firm she co-founded.

"Following a hugely successful year in Singapore, our flagship Asia Pacific hub office, our opening in Hong Kong and the appointment of Yvonne marks the start of a planned footprint expansion across the region, evolving our capacity to deliver regionally as well as locally in key markets," said Rikki Jones, Singapore-based regional managing director.

Also strengthening the GCI team is Dan Blomfield (pictured left), who has been appointed as managing director for the Singapore office, where he will oversee all operations.

Prior to this, he was managing director of Ogilvy Health Singapore, client service director for Singapore-based medical comms and HCP network MIMS and he also worked at health tech agency Icuna.

Earlier this year, GCI also expanded into Germany, after it acquired WPP sister agency Hering Schuppener Healthcare.