Genactis, emotive and Initiate join forces to create Synaptic Health

Genactis, emotive and Initiate have joined forces to create Synaptic Health, a formal collection of individual agencies and consultancies.

The new collective will provide integrated or stand-alone support services across three key components – Insight, Engagement and Access.

The Insight component will leverage Genactis’ 15 years of global experience – as a market research consultancy partnering with leading pharma and biotech companies, it will help to identify core insights and power strategic decisions.

Lending the expertise for the Engagement component is London and Boston-based healthcare communications agency emotive. It will draw from over ten years of experience engaging with healthcare professionals and others in the care pathway.

Finally, the Access competent will be led by global market access and strategy consultancy Initiate, whose principals have several decades of experience in both consultancy and industry across multiple therapy areas.

Synaptiq Health will deliver an integrated platform that allows clients to focus on their core activities as well as having their market research, communications and access needs supported by individual partners.

“It has been clear that our clients, whether large pharma, medtech or biopharm, require a broad range of services to help them successfully develop, launch and maintain products,” said Chris Edmonds, founding CEO of Synaptiq Health.

“Our new approach brings together experts from their respective fields, and allows our clients to benefit from the breadth and depth of support required to realise the potential of their new, life-transforming treatments,” he added.