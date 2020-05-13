Gilead signs generic drugmaker deals to boost remdesivir supply

Gilead Sciences has enlisted the aid of five generic drugmakers to help it meet rising demand for remdesivir, the front-runner among drugs to treat COVID-19.

The US firm has signed non-exclusive licensing agreements with generics giant Mylan, India’s Cipla, Hetero Labs and Jubilant Life Sciences, and Pakistan’s Ferozsans Laboratories to manufacture remdesivir for distribution in 127 countries around the world.

The list of territories covers nearly all low and lower-middle income countries, but also several upper-middle and high income countries that “face significant obstacles to healthcare access,” according to Gilead.

A full list of the countries covered by the licenses is available here , and includes India as well as Indonesia, Pakistan, South Africa, Thailand, and Ukraine. Companies not on the list include Brazil, China, Mexico and Russia, as well as the US and Japan which have already authorised the drug for use.

Gilead says the generics drugmakers will be able to make and sell remdesivir in these markets royalty-free until the World Health Organization says the COVID-19 crisis is over or another drug or a vaccine is approved to treat the coronavirus.

The Californian biotech adopted a similar non-exclusive licensing strategy when it developed the first effective treatments for hepatitis C virus several years ago, although it was subsequently accused of being heavy-handed in attempting to block diversion to other markets.

On 1 May, the FDA granted emergency use authorisation (EUA) to remdesivir to treat the coronavirus, which now has infected more than 4m people around the world, based on a study showing that the intravenous drug can help shorten the recovery time in people hospitalised with severe COVID-19.

Gilead has said it expects to produce more than 140,000 courses of its 10-day treatment regimen by the end of this month, rising to 1m by the end of this year. Those may be stretched further as the company has data showing its drug can also be effective in a shorter, 5-day regimen.

In 2021 it has said it will be able to produce “several million” courses, but there have still been concerns about access to remdesivir outside the US. The generic deals should help to alleviate those, although there’s already some pushback.

In a statement, consumer advocacy group Public Citizen said that Gilead’s agreements exclude more than 70 countries, with nearly half the world’s population falling outside the license territory.

“Remdesivir should be in the public domain,” it says. “Gilead should commit its patents, data and know-how to the public domain so that researchers around the world can investigate its efficacy and manufacturers can help bring supply to scale.”