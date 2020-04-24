Gilead’s remdesivir appears to fail in leaked COVID-19 trial data

In data accidentally leaked by the World Health Organization (WHO) yesterday, Gilead’s coronavirus hopeful remdesivir appeared to fail in a study in China – although the company has hit back at those calling the drug a failure.

The draft documents, which were mistakenly released by the WHO and seen by the Financial Times, showed that the drug failed to improve the condition of COVID-19 patients and also failed to reduce the virus’ presence in the bloodstream.

The study, which involved 237 patients, administered the drug to 158 patients and compared their conditions to those who did not receive treatment. Even more alarming than the disappointing results, perhaps, is that remdesivir produced side effects in some patients which were serious enough to suspend treatment, with 18 patients having to be taken off the drug.

The leaked data is a significant blow to a drug that has been at the centre of the worldwide efforts to urgently find an effective COVID-19 therapeutic. However, Gilead is urging those in the global scientific community not to take the disappointing results at face value, saying in a statement that the leaked data demonstrated an “inappropriate characterisation of the study”.

“Importantly, because this study was terminated early due to low enrolment, it was underpowered to enable statistically meaningful conclusions,” the company added.

“As such, the study results are inconclusive, although trends in the data suggest a potential benefit for remdesivir, particularly among patients treated early in disease.”

The study is one of a number of Chinese trials of remdesivir that have been halted due to a reduction in enrolment, thanks to the steep decline in cases seen in the country.

All prior promising data evaluating remdesivir has come from studies that lacked certain standard scientific requirements that are typical of a clinical study of a new drug. That includes a lack of randomisation and the absence of a control arm – meaning the data is inherently less robust and trustworthy.

That includes a study published in the New England Journal of Medicine earlier this month, in which Gilead’s drug showed promise against COVID-19 after 68% of patients improved after treatment with the drug.

Gilead itself admitted that the results from the NEJM study had limitations, due to the small size of the cohort and the ‘relatively short’ follow-up time, as well as potential missing data due to the nature of the programme and a lack of a randomised control group.

However, a number of larger, more robust clinical trials of the experimental antiviral drug are currently underway, with the data from these studies more likely to provide an accurate picture of remdesivir’s true efficacy against the novel coronavirus disease.

Gilead is expected to share the results from a phase 3 trial in severe COVID-19 patients at the end of this month and in moderate COVID-19 patients in May.