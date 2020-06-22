Glenmark wins approval in India for favipiravir in COVID-19

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has gained an approval from India’s drug regulator for the antiviral drug favipiravir for the treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients.

Glenmark is now set to manufacture and market its favipiravir product under the brand name FabiFlu in India, and is the first oral favipiravir-approved medication in the country for the treatment of COVID-19.

The approval is based on clinical evidence of favipiravir demonstrating promising results in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 disease. According to Glenmark, the drug offers rapid reduction in viral load with four days and provides faster symptomatic and radiological improvement. In addition, favipiravir demonstrated clinical improvement of up to 88% among those with a mild-to-moderate case of COVID-19.

“This approval comes at a time when cases in India are spiralling like never before, putting a tremendous pressure on our healthcare system,” said Glenn Saldanha, chairman and managing director of Glenmark.

“We hope the availability of an effective treatment such as FabiFlu will considerably help assuage this pressure, and offer patients in India a much needed and timely therapy option,” he added.

Favipiravir was initially approved in Japan for the treatment of influenza, having been originally developed and manufactured by Toyama Chemical, part of the Fujifilm group. It has been under experimental investigation for the treatment of COVID-19 in clinical trials around the world since February.

Glenmark intends to make the drug available as a prescription-based medication with a recommended dose of 1800mg twice daily on the first day of treatment, followed by 800mg twice daily up to a total treatment course of 14 days.

“FabiFlu has demonstrated an encouraging response in mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients during clinical trials. Moreover, it is orally administered, and so it serves as a more convenient treatment option over other intravenously administered medications,” said Saldanha.

“Glenmark will work closely with the government and medical community to make FabiFlu quickly accessible to patients across the country,” he added.

Glenmark has also announced its intention to conduct another clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of favipiravir and another antiviral drug, umifenovir, as a combination therapy in moderate, hospitalised adult COVID-19 patients in India.